New suicide hotline marks a change for Central Texas Latinos

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Deanna Contreras has dealt with depression and anxiety for almost her entire life and at the age of 19 she tried to commit suicide.

“I had taken a handful of sleeping pills,” she remembered. “I forced myself to throw them back up because of my kid sister.”

“I was raped. I felt really hopeless. I thought I was never going to be successful. I didn’t know what to do with myself and I had just kind of reached a breaking point.”

Now 23, Contreras has struggled with self harm since she was a child. At one point in middle school she called the National Suicide Hotline.

“For me, having someone on the outside, some completely random stranger,” Contreras said. “Who knows if I’ll ever see them on the street. Just hear me and validate what I am feeling.”

This weekend the federal government launched the National Suicide Hotline: 9-8-8. The new three digit number is a transition from the previous 10-digit long hotline.

For Latinos like Contreras, there can be a stigma around getting mental health treatment in the community.

“When it comes to the Latino community in the U.S. we have 18.4% of Latino adults who live with mental illness,” said Lyssette Galvan who works with National Alliance on Mental Illness - Texas. “Out of those, we have about 30% who actually got treatment in 2020.”

Experts say more and more people have been seeking out mental health treatment over the last couple years. Galvan said the new simpler National Suicide Hotline will reach communities who that not be able to afford or access treatment.

“Within our Latino community and all low income areas we’re going to be able to access it, because it’s an easy number to remember,” she said.

For Contreras, knowing that her younger sister was there for her made a difference.

“I didn’t want to leave her that way that everyone else had left me.”

She knows that the suicide hotline can be that change that saves someone’s life.

“It’s something so small, but has such a big impact.”

