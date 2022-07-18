Advertisement

Power House Fire in Limestone County fire 100% contained

The fire in Limestone County is 363 acres and 60% contained,
By KWTX Fire
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The “Power House Fire” has been reportedly 100% contained according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

“All state resources have been released and the fire has transitioned back to the local unit.,” said the agency on Twitter.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

The “Power House Fire” in Limestone County is 363 acres and 60% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

“Forward progression has been stopped,” said the Forest Service on Twitter.

