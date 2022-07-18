Power House Fire in Limestone County fire 100% contained

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The “Power House Fire” has been reportedly 100% contained according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

“All state resources have been released and the fire has transitioned back to the local unit.,” said the agency on Twitter.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

The “Power House Fire” in Limestone County is 363 acres and 60% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to a request for assistance in Limestone County that was 363 acres and 60% contained.

“Forward progression has been stopped,” said the Forest Service on Twitter.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Limestone County on the #Limestone3962Fire. The fire is an estimated 300 acres and 60% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/9LXmhe6KMZ — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.