Report: Former University Trojan agrees to contract extension with Oklahoma City

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Per ESPN, Kenrich Williams who graduated from University High School and TCU has agreed on a 4-year, 27.2 million contract extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Williams did not have any Division I scholarship offers out of high school.

He averaged 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 22 minutes a game in 2021-22.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.