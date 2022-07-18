Report: Former University Trojan agrees to contract extension with Oklahoma City
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Per ESPN, Kenrich Williams who graduated from University High School and TCU has agreed on a 4-year, 27.2 million contract extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Williams did not have any Division I scholarship offers out of high school.
He averaged 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 22 minutes a game in 2021-22.
