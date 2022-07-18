Advertisement

Report: Former University Trojan agrees to contract extension with Oklahoma City

TCU's Kenrich Williams (34) gets past Kansas State's Makol Mawien (14) to put up a shot during...
TCU's Kenrich Williams (34) gets past Kansas State's Makol Mawien (14) to put up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(WIBW)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Per ESPN, Kenrich Williams who graduated from University High School and TCU has agreed on a 4-year, 27.2 million contract extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Williams did not have any Division I scholarship offers out of high school.

He averaged 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 22 minutes a game in 2021-22.

