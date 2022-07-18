Advertisement

Trial underway for Bellmead man charged in sexual assault of young relative

Charles Bradshaw 21, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on a first-degree felony...
Charles Bradshaw 21, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.(Tommy Witherspoon for KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Prosecution testimony is set to resume Tuesday morning in the trial of a Bellmead man charged with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old family member in July 2019.

Charles Bradshaw 21, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Prosecutors Will Hix and Tara Avants and defense attorneys Abel Reyna and Craig Depew spent most of Monday selecting a jury to hear the case before Bellmead Police Detective Brian Seymore opened prosecution testimony.

Seymore testified that Bellmead police received a call from Bradshaw’s mother, who reported that she came home to her residence in the 1100 block of Gilliam Street on July 8, 2019, and found her son naked in bed with a young family member.

When questioned about the incident, the girl responded by putting her finger in her mouth, the woman told officers. The girl later said Bradshaw forced her to put his penis in her mouth, according to arrest records filed in the case.

Reyna spent a big chunk of his time during jury selection asking potential jurors if they think children lie and whether they think they can be influenced by adults to fabricate such allegations.

The girl, who is now 8, is expected to testify Tuesday afternoon.

If Bradshaw is convicted of the charges in the indictment, he faces a minimum of 25 years in prison with no parole and up to life with no parole.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post
Authorities in Texas say Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36, are suspects in the...
Amber Alert for Texas baby cancelled, back in CPS custody
Bellmead water well stops working
“The timing couldn’t be worse”: Central Texas city announces restrictions after water well stops working
52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and...
Man with ties to North Texas town added to Texas’ most wanted list
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning

Latest News

FILE IMAGE, mobile testing facility
Drive-Through COVID testing put on hold for other alternatives
Baylor Education and Research Program Returns to Campus and Mayborn Museum to Help Young...
Baylor Education and Research Program to Help Young Learners Improve Math Skills
Page
Footage from Kelli Leanne Page's cell the day she died
John Fairchild and Susie Fairchild, the parents of former Coryell County Jail inmate Kelli...
Judge wrong to dismiss lawsuit against Central Texas jailers accused in inmate’s death, appeals court rules