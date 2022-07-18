Trial underway for Bellmead man charged in sexual assault of young relative

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Prosecution testimony is set to resume Tuesday morning in the trial of a Bellmead man charged with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old family member in July 2019.

Charles Bradshaw 21, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Prosecutors Will Hix and Tara Avants and defense attorneys Abel Reyna and Craig Depew spent most of Monday selecting a jury to hear the case before Bellmead Police Detective Brian Seymore opened prosecution testimony.

Seymore testified that Bellmead police received a call from Bradshaw’s mother, who reported that she came home to her residence in the 1100 block of Gilliam Street on July 8, 2019, and found her son naked in bed with a young family member.

When questioned about the incident, the girl responded by putting her finger in her mouth, the woman told officers. The girl later said Bradshaw forced her to put his penis in her mouth, according to arrest records filed in the case.

Reyna spent a big chunk of his time during jury selection asking potential jurors if they think children lie and whether they think they can be influenced by adults to fabricate such allegations.

The girl, who is now 8, is expected to testify Tuesday afternoon.

If Bradshaw is convicted of the charges in the indictment, he faces a minimum of 25 years in prison with no parole and up to life with no parole.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.