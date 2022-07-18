Advertisement

Veteran’s five tours of duty continues service on home front

This week's Be Remarkable takes us out to Marlin where a retired Sergeant First Class has returned home after 5-tours of duty to continue his service.
By Pete Sousa
Updated: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Marlin where a retired Sergeant First Class has returned home after five tours of duty to continue his service. This time, on the home front.

“I’m big Marlin Strong. I do a lot for Marlin. I try to anyway.”, Jay Butler, Jr., Be Remarkable Winner

Jay’s mother, Stella, nominated this 26 year veteran of the United State Army. Not only for his work overseas, but for his heart to give back to his hometown of Marlin.

“When he got out of the military he just came in here full force just doing everything he could. He goes around and sees people’s yards that need mowing, and he’ll go do it. I say to “Rest, you have earned it”, but that’s not him.”, Stella Butler, Be Remarkable Nominator and Mother.

Jay is a husband and a father of 3, but he also spends a great deal of time keeping the spirit of Marlin alive along with the legacies of those the community has lost.

“What gave me the idea for the “Hall of Memories” is we’ve had so much talent, so many good people come through Marlin and no one knows about it.”, Jay Butler, Jr.

Jay’s gratitude and perspective seems to come from his heart and from his life of experience achieved from laying it all on the line for his country.

But no matter where he’s been, his heart has always been in Marlin where his love for the city still beats with great strength.

“I’ve been every where. It’s really kind of helped me. I like to stay home and try to do for my town.”

His commitment to his country and community is just one of the many reasons this week’s Be Remarkable Award is all his and back in his hometown.

If you know a “Remarkable Person”, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Cruise Nightmare: Couple gets in accident on excursion
CRUISE NIGHTMARE: Freestone County family recovering physically and financially from onshore accident in Mexico
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
Nita Dugger has been without running water for most of the week because she could not afford to...
‘We’re angry’: Central Texas woman deals with no running water after surprise $3,000 bill
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown

Latest News

This week's Be Remarkable takes us out to Marlin where a retired sergeant 1st class has...
Veteran's five tours of duty continues service on home front
This week's Be Remarkable takes us out to Bosqueville where a lifelong educator has passed down...
Lifelong educator passes down a generational wealth for over 50 years
Modern Texas Living Summer 2022 issue
Summer issue of ‘Modern Texas Living’ features successful local families who make a difference in their communities
Riley Walker, 15, of Lorena, is the owner of Riley's Cookie Co., a business offering decorated...
Central Texas teen turns passion for baking into a thriving business
Danielle Devins and her mom, Ann Scotti, just returned from the nation’s capital for the...
Daughter of fallen soldier celebrated for academic accomplishments during all-expense paid trip to D.C.