Veteran’s five tours of duty continues service on home front

This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Marlin where a retired Sergeant First Class has returned home after five tours of duty to continue his service. This time, on the home front.

“I’m big Marlin Strong. I do a lot for Marlin. I try to anyway.”, Jay Butler, Jr., Be Remarkable Winner

Jay’s mother, Stella, nominated this 26 year veteran of the United State Army. Not only for his work overseas, but for his heart to give back to his hometown of Marlin.

“When he got out of the military he just came in here full force just doing everything he could. He goes around and sees people’s yards that need mowing, and he’ll go do it. I say to “Rest, you have earned it”, but that’s not him.”, Stella Butler, Be Remarkable Nominator and Mother.

Jay is a husband and a father of 3, but he also spends a great deal of time keeping the spirit of Marlin alive along with the legacies of those the community has lost.

“What gave me the idea for the “Hall of Memories” is we’ve had so much talent, so many good people come through Marlin and no one knows about it.”, Jay Butler, Jr.

Jay’s gratitude and perspective seems to come from his heart and from his life of experience achieved from laying it all on the line for his country.

But no matter where he’s been, his heart has always been in Marlin where his love for the city still beats with great strength.

“I’ve been every where. It’s really kind of helped me. I like to stay home and try to do for my town.”

His commitment to his country and community is just one of the many reasons this week’s Be Remarkable Award is all his and back in his hometown.

If you know a “Remarkable Person”, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable