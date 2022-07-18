Yup... Still hot here in Central Texas

More triple digits were recorded across Central Texas over the weekend and if you stepped outdoors Monday you felt more of the same. The total of 100-degree days now sits at 34 so far in 2022. We’re currently on a streak of 17 consecutive days of triple digit temperatures. We wish the forecast showed some changes heading our way, but unfortunately the same hot conditions look to stay with us here in Central Texas for the time being.

Tuesday looks to be one of the hottest days of the work week and a day where will monitor the record high. That record is 108° set back in 2018. There is a Heat Advisory out for all of Central Texas through 9 p.m. Tuesday for temperatures up to 105° and feels-like temperatures as high as 108°.

High temperatures still remain very hot for the rest of the work week into the upcoming week. Highs for Wednesday look to be near 106°. We may see temperatures lower a degree or two Thursday into the weekend, but still look for highs between 102° to 105°.

With very little rain in the forecast, fire danger remains very high across Central Texas. Winds will be breezy out of the south for the rest of the work week into the weekend. Winds could gusts up to 25 mph. While those winds may help “cool” you off a little while spending time outdoors, they do increase the fire threat. Please remember to be careful outdoors. Our ground is very dry and any fires that start can spread quickly.

There is a tiny bit of good news in our forecast. There’s a small rain chance in the forecast for part of our area Friday. We’ll track another weak cold front to our north later this week. We will monitor just how far south that front makes it. This front may bring back some isolated rain chances for Central Texas. At this time, our northern areas have the best chance. Rain totals will not be drought busting, but we’ll take what we can hopefully get.

