Advertisement

5 shot, hurt amid altercation at Walmart in Washington state

Police investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with another group of men. (KING via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a Walmart customer, an employee and three young men were shot and wounded in the store in the city of Mount Vernon.

The Seattle Times reports that officers received reports of shots fired inside the building shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with another group of men inside the store.

Police identified the victims as a 72-year-old customer, a 24-year-old employee and three 19-year-old men involved in the altercation.

Police said Monday no arrests had been made, and they didn’t know the conditions of the injured people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36, are suspects in the...
Amber Alert for Texas baby cancelled, back in CPS custody
Bellmead water well stops working
“The timing couldn’t be worse”: Central Texas city announces restrictions after water well stops working
Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning
Some drivers waited up to an hour, just to get their fill up.
Waco drivers fuel up for less than a dollar

Latest News

A 10-year-old Ukrainian checkers master is taking on all challengers to support her country and...
Checkers champion, 10, raises money for Ukrainian army
Police say a good samaritan possilbly saved the lives of many when he shot a gunman who opened...
Good Samaritan shoots, kills man who opened fire at Indiana mall
Officials respond to a shooting on Blackland Road near South Fifth Street in Temple, early...
Temple police investigate overnight shootings
Police investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and...
5 people hospitalized after Walmart shooting in Washington state