Extreme heat holds on for Wednesday

By Brady Taylor
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Tomorrow’s forecast is pretty similar to today’s forecast with mostly sunny skies and highs ranging from around 103° to 107°. Heat index values could also max out close to 110° and the fire danger remains elevated. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for all of Central Texas due to the dangerously hot weather we expect to see.

A weak front moving into North Texas Thursday and stalling out Friday could bring us not only some rain but some heat relief too. Thursday and Friday’s rain chances are capped near 10%-20% since the front bringing the rain should stay north of our area. It’s possible that, depending on where storms form, that remnants of storms may bring us some rain, but we’re forecasting less than a tenth-inch of rain across the board. No other rain chances are in the forecast but highs should stay below 105° all week next week as high pressure shifts away. We likely won’t break our triple-digit day streak, but at least we won’t be super far above the average high of 98°.

