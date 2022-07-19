Good news! Temperatures are going DOWN soon

We’re in the middle of yet another heat wave. Thankfully, this Plains heat wave is focused more on North Texas and Oklahoma but we’re still close enough to see temperatures at or above 105° for the next few days. Here’s where the good news comes into play; a mid-week cold front easing into the state Thursday and Friday should help to drop temperatures a little bit. After this front moves through, we’re also forecasting temperatures to stay below 105° for a while! We’re not below 105° today, unfortunately, as we start out in the upper 70s and low 80s before warming quickly into the triple-digits. We’ll be around the triple-digits by lunch time with late-day highs reaching between 104° and 108°. Excessive heat warnings are in place through at least tomorrow along and west of I-35. We’re also all under a red flag warning. Humidity won’t be terribly high today so breezy winds, hot temperatures, and the ongoing drought will elevate the fire danger. We’re all under a burn ban, but be very cautious with anything that could start a fire. We’re also going to see some hazy skies thanks to Sahara Desert dust moving through but that dust moves out later this week.

Tomorrow’s forecast is pretty similar to today’s forecast with mostly sunny skies and highs ranging from around 103° to 107°. Heat index values could also max out close to 110° and the fire danger remains elevated. A weak front moving into North Texas Thursday and stalling out Friday could bring us not only some rain but some heat relief too. Thursday and Friday’s rain chances are capped near 10% since the front bringing the rain should stay north of our area. It’s possible that, depending on where storms form, that remnants of storms may bring us some rain, but we’re forecasting less than a tenth-inch of rain across the board. No other rain chances are in the forecast but highs should stay below 105° all week next week as high pressure shifts away. We likely won’t break our triple-digit day streak, but at least we won’t be super far above the average high of 98°.

