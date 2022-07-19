Advertisement

Grand Jury declines to indict victim who shot, killed innocent bystander during ATM robbery

Tony Earls and Arlene Alvarez
Tony Earls and Arlene Alvarez(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Grand Jury in Harris County no-billed Tony Earls, the victim of an ATM robbery who fired his weapon at a vehicle he believed was transporting the man who had just robbed him, and accidentally shot and killed an innocent bystander, 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez.

“Today is an extremely difficult day. Arlene never asked to be put in this situation. Today, she is everyone’s daughter,” said a Crime Stoppers of Harris County spokesman as he announced a $30,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the robbery suspect who ignited the chain of events that led to Earls firing his gun and fatally striking the girl.

District Attorney Kim Ogg holds up photos of the man who allegedly robbed Tony Earls moments...
District Attorney Kim Ogg holds up photos of the man who allegedly robbed Tony Earls moments before Earls fired his gun and fatally struck a 9-year-old girl.(KHOU/CBS)

“Arlene was murdered and we will never get her back,” a spokesperson for the Alvarez Family said soon after learning of the Grand Jury’s decision.

The shooting happened on February 12, 2022. Defense attorneys argued Earls was not reckless when he fired in self-defense at a truck he thought was tied to the robber.

The truck was actually carrying Alvarez and her family as they went to the ATM to make a deposit before heading to a late dinner at a pizzeria.

“We understand and support the Alvarez family in their journey for justice,” Earls’ wife, Deyonna Hines, said during a news conference shortly after her husband was released from jail on bond.

Earls, 41, had been charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury, in the girl’s death.

“The Grand Jury heard evidence in this case and heard all possible charges, including all possible defense arguments, and no-billed Tony Earls. It is very difficult for the Alvarez Family to accept,” said District Attorney Kim Ogg.

“Our hearts go out to the Alvarez family because Arlene’s death is a tragedy that is unimaginable,” Ogg said. “We are focusing all of our efforts on finding the suspect who set this chain of events in motion and bringing him to justice.”

