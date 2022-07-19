Advertisement

Man shot dead while working at ‘Law & Order’ film location

The 31-year-old Queens resident was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The 31-year-old Queens resident was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man working at a filming location for the TV series “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot and killed early Tuesday before filming was scheduled to start for the day.

According to police, Johnny Pizarro was found at about 5:15 a.m. on a residential street in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

The 31-year-old Queens resident was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police were investigating and hadn’t released information on suspects or a motive.

News photos from the scene showed police tape blocking off a street where traffic cones stood in spots where cars normally would be parked. No filming was going on at the time of the shooting, according to an NBC spokesperson.

The network confirmed that Pizarro was a crew member for the series, a spinoff of the long-running “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” It is in production for its third season and scheduled to air this fall.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC and Universal Television said in a statement. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36, are suspects in the...
Amber Alert for Texas baby cancelled, back in CPS custody
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning
Bellmead water well stops working
“The timing couldn’t be worse”: Central Texas city announces restrictions after water well stops working
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify man killed in wreck over the weekend
Some drivers waited up to an hour, just to get their fill up.
Waco drivers fuel up for less than a dollar

Latest News

Ukraine said Russian missiles struck the "civilian population" areas in Odesa.
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin gets Iran’s backing
New location for Waco fire station at the corner of Ritchie Road and Panther Way
New Waco fire station to be built in growing area off of Ritchie Road
Tony Earls and Arlene Alvarez
Grand Jury declines to indict victim who shot, killed innocent bystander during ATM robbery
FILE - Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo in her office in...
Georgia fake electors seek to quash election probe subpoenas
During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting