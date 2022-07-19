Advertisement

New Waco fire station to be built in growing area off of Ritchie Road

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -When firefighters respond to a call, every moment matters. That’s why as the area off of Ritchie Road grows, so does the need for a better response.

The Waco Fire Department is looking to build a brand new station at the corner of Ritchie Road and Panther Way.

“If you are having a cardiac arrest, you want to get somebody as quickly as possible,” Waco Fire Chief Gregory Summers said. “Our goal is to get to somebody in four minutes. Right now we get pretty close to that, but we definitely want to improve upon that.”

The closest Waco fire station is currently on Imperial Drive which is about an eight-minute drive to the area.

Whether it’s a fire or a medical emergency, even an extra minute could make all the difference when talking about safety.

“Without having that fire station out there, we can be somewhat compromised,” Summers said. “We want to make sure we improve upon our response.”

Summers says they are currently in the design process and the new station will be similar to Station 6 off of 25th Street, but with upgrades for everyone in the department.

“We want to make sure that all of our facilities are gender friendly,” Summers said. “There is some degree of privacy, but this new facility will have individual bedrooms with jack and jill bathrooms.”

The department hired three women in the last year. Summers says they are the first women to join the department in more than 20 years and the goal is to make all members comfortable as they protect our community.

The estimated cost of the project is about $5 million with a completion date by 2025.

