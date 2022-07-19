Advertisement

Temple police investigate overnight shootings

Officials respond to a shooting on Blackland Road near South Fifth Street in Temple, early Friday morning.
Officials respond to a shooting on Blackland Road near South Fifth Street in Temple, early Friday morning.(AP Images)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating two overnight shootings.

Officers were first dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of E. Barton Ave. No injuries were reported in that instance, but a vehicle was struck multiple times.

The second shooting happened around 12:18 a.m., in the 800 block of E. Downs Ave. Officers say no injuries were reported, but a home was struck multiple times.

Officers are now working to determine if both incidents are connected.

No suspects have been identified for either occurrence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

