Advertisement

Tensions high in Lott as council reconsiders budget, allows police force to stay for now

Michael Hamilton, Lott police chief, monitors a crowd attending a city council meeting on...
Michael Hamilton, Lott police chief, monitors a crowd attending a city council meeting on Monday, July 18. The week before the meeting the city council voted to disband his department, citing budgetary issues.(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - There is a combination of unease and relief for one Central Texas town.

The City of Lott was supposed to decide on an official date to disband its police department Monday night. Instead, the city council pushed to revise its budget and look keep its officers.

There was lots of back-and-forth inside the Lott civic center during that Monday meeting, though.

“I for one, don’t want to give up the value that chief Hamilton brings to this city,” said one resident in attendance.

The city voted the week prior to get rid of its police department, with the council saying there was not enough money in the budget to keep its chief and two staff members.

That caused a bit of confusion.

“I was under the assumption that I no longer had a job,” said one of the departments’ officers. “I gathered up all my stuff, turned it into the office today.”

However, its officers are still on duty and getting paid.

It was not until this meeting the council decided to go over the budget again. During that council members noted it was not just the police running a deficit, but also its public works department.

“Why wasn’t this talked about before you took the vote,” asked Michael Hamilton, Lott’s police chief.

Monday’s meeting was, in part, a way to get citizen input on what could be done to revise the budget and possibly save the police department.

But, it came with a lot of commotion.

“We seem to be – we’re going to go bankrupt,” said John Travis Golding, a council member.

For now, Lott gets to keep its police department. That us, until another round of budget talks Friday, July 22, then again on Aug. 8. That was decided after council member Golding motioned to second any budget decisions, which the rest of the council backed.

“I’m not talking about crime, I’m just talking budget here,” said Golding.

Related Link: Lott City Council votes to disband police department

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post
Authorities in Texas say Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36, are suspects in the...
Amber Alert for Texas baby cancelled, back in CPS custody
Bellmead water well stops working
“The timing couldn’t be worse”: Central Texas city announces restrictions after water well stops working
52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and...
Man with ties to North Texas town added to Texas’ most wanted list
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning

Latest News

FILE IMAGE, mobile testing facility
Drive-Through COVID testing put on hold for other alternatives
Baylor Education and Research Program Returns to Campus and Mayborn Museum to Help Young...
Baylor Education and Research Program to Help Young Learners Improve Math Skills
Page
Footage from Kelli Leanne Page's cell the day she died
Charles Bradshaw 21, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on a first-degree felony...
Trial underway for Bellmead man charged in sexual assault of young relative