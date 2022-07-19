Advertisement

Waco’s Amazon Fulfillment Center hosting job fair, hiring for hundreds of warehouse positions

Amazon's new fulfillment center in Waco, Texas.
Amazon's new fulfillment center in Waco, Texas.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Amazon Fulfillment Center is hosting a hiring event on Friday, July 22, from 9 .m. to 7 p.m. at the McLennan County Workforce Solutions Center.

The online retail giant is looking to hire for more than 700 fulfillment warehouse associate positions.

Applicants will be processed and hired on-site, officials siad.

Workforce Solutions staff will be available to assist job seekers through the application process.

Attendees must bring their original I-9 documents. For a list of approved documents, please visit www.uscis.gov/i-9.

The McLennan County Workforce Solutions Center is located at 1416 S New Road in Waco.

Amazon’s massive new facility is located at 2000 Exchange Parkway.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36, are suspects in the...
Amber Alert for Texas baby cancelled, back in CPS custody
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning
Bellmead water well stops working
“The timing couldn’t be worse”: Central Texas city announces restrictions after water well stops working
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify man killed in wreck over the weekend
Some drivers waited up to an hour, just to get their fill up.
Waco drivers fuel up for less than a dollar

Latest News

File Photo (MGN)
Rural Texas districts struggling to attract teachers are switching to four-day school weeks
FastCast
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast
New location for Waco fire station at the corner of Ritchie Road and Panther Way
New Waco fire station to be built in growing area off of Ritchie Road
Tony Earls and Arlene Alvarez
Grand Jury declines to indict victim who shot, killed innocent bystander during ATM robbery