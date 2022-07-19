Waco’s Amazon Fulfillment Center hosting job fair, hiring for hundreds of warehouse positions
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Amazon Fulfillment Center is hosting a hiring event on Friday, July 22, from 9 .m. to 7 p.m. at the McLennan County Workforce Solutions Center.
The online retail giant is looking to hire for more than 700 fulfillment warehouse associate positions.
Applicants will be processed and hired on-site, officials siad.
Workforce Solutions staff will be available to assist job seekers through the application process.
Attendees must bring their original I-9 documents. For a list of approved documents, please visit www.uscis.gov/i-9.
The McLennan County Workforce Solutions Center is located at 1416 S New Road in Waco.
Amazon’s massive new facility is located at 2000 Exchange Parkway.
