Wildfire near Meridian ‘waking up,’ emergency management officials say

Stanifer Branch Fire
Stanifer Branch Fire(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Stanifer Branch Fire “is waking up and requiring some attention,” the Bosque County Office of Emergency Management said Tuesday morning.

The fire has torched more than 200 acres and was 30 percent contained as of 11 a.m. on July 19.

“There is no forward progress of the fire this morning, however, there are active fires within the fire perimeter that a small contingent of Texas Forest Service resources, along with crews from Meridian, Clifton, and Steele Creek VFDs, are addressing,” emergency management officials said.

“We have other crews prepared to respond in the event more help is needed.”

Overnight, officials told KWTX Anchor Rissa Shaw the fire had not yet damaged any structures and no injuries had been reported.

Officials said it appeared the cause of the fire was likely “another road start,” which normally implies a tossed cigarette or dragging chains may have sparked the blaze.

The officials said this is “very frustrating” because both are “100 percent preventable.”

