Central Texas man guilty in sexual assault of young relative in Bellmead

Bradshaw, 21, was on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on a charge of aggravated sexual...
Bradshaw, 21, was on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was found guilty.(Tommy Witherspoon for KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A jury on Wednesday found Charles Bradshaw, 21, guilty in the 2019 sexual assault of a five-year-old relative.

The judge ordered a psychological evaluation before proceeding into the sentencing phase of the trial.

On Tuesday, the mother of the victim, who is now eight years old, testified Tuesday that her daughter told her Bradshaw sexually abused.

It happened in July 2019 at a home Bradshaw and the victim’s mother shared in Bellmead. The victim was five years old at the time.

The girl’s mother further testified she came home early from work and was looking for her daughter and her son, who is a year older than his sister.

She said she found the boy asleep in his bed, but her daughter, who shared a room with her brother, was not there. She went into Bradshaw’s room and found him naked in bed with the 5-year-old girl, she said.

She said the girl was frightened and crying and would not come to her or allow her to comfort her.

“She wouldn’t let me touch her at all,” she said. “That is not normal at all, because she is a mama’s baby.”

Bradshaw faces a minimum of 25 years with no parole and up to life in prison with no parole.

