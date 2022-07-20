Advertisement

Divers find body in lake hours after car pulled out of water at Temple Lake Park

A white Nissan Versa was pulled out of the lake by police.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Divers Wednesday afternoon recovered the body of a man hours after the Temple Police Department pulled a white Nissan Versa out of the water at Temple Lake Park.

Authorities and EMS responded to the call shortly after 9 a.m. and recovered the vehicle around 11:30 a.m. According to police, divers from Temple Fire and Rescue did not initially locate anyone under water in the surrounding area.

“During the investigation, Temple Police were notified that the owner of the vehicle had not been heard from for several hours,” police said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Temple Police Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife used a sonar scanner to survey a larger area of the lake. During this search, officers located and retrieved a deceased male that was submerged under water.”

Anyone with information should contact 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

