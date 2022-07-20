Great news! High temperature are finally dropping (a little...)

The headline of this story is accurate, I promise, but the temperature drop coming later this week and into the weekend isn’t the temperature drop you’re hoping for. Highs are still expected to stay at or above 100° straight through the end of next week, but we’re expecting the excessive heat (classified as highs 105°+ OR a heat index of 110°+) to tail off. Today will still be another day with that excessive heat as highs range from around 103° to as high as 107° with heat index values peaking near 109°. Changes arrive starting tomorrow. High pressure is actually going to be moving closer to our area, but a weak frontal boundary should undercut the high just a bit. For Central Texas, we’re not expecting this frontal boundary to help to drop our temperatures directly, but some extra clouds Thursday and Friday should cause highs to dip to between about 100° and 104°. Rain chances are only near 10% Thursday, mainly closer to the Metroplex, with a 20% chance of rain Friday, mostly east of I-35.

Despite the rain chances falling out of the forecast Saturday and Sunday and sunshine returning, we’re also expecting the ridge of high pressure shift farther westward. Highs will still be in the triple-digits this weekend and next week as the high pulls farther away, but there will likely be some spots next week that stay in the double digits for highs! High pressure shifting away will also allow for yet another weak frontal boundary to move in from the north late next week. Rain chances are around 10% next Thursday and 20% next Friday. It’s obviously pretty far away but we’ll keep an eye on those rain chances. If the chances go up, highs may drop out of the triple-digits and at just the right time. We’ll likely crack into the top-10 list for consecutive 100° days Friday since we’ll be on a 21 day streak by that time. With high pressure moving away next week and maybe some rain returning, we may avoid breaking into the top-10 for sheer number of triple-digit days in a year. We’re currently at 35 triple-digit days this year and could reach the number 10 spot of 46 days by the end of the month so long as those temperature don’t tail off.

