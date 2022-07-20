Advertisement

Harris County teens arrested for assaulting security officer at waterpark

(LEFT TO RIGHT) Luis Gonzales, Angel Soto, Gessinia Loya-Gonzalez, and Nubia Loya-Gonzalez
(LEFT TO RIGHT) Luis Gonzales, Angel Soto, Gessinia Loya-Gonzalez, and Nubia Loya-Gonzalez(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Harris County deputies have arrested four teens in connection to assaulting a security officer at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown Park.

A deputy were called on July 14 to the 21300 block of the North Freeway in reference to a disturbance of a group of people refusing to leave.

The deputy located the suspects and gave them verbal commands to leave the business, but they refused. The deputy attempted to detain one of the suspects but he physically resisted.

During the struggle, another suspect jumped on the deputy’s back. The security guards on scene attempted to assist the deputy when he was struck him on the head by a teen girl with a close fist. Another teen then bit the security guard’s left arm, according to authorities.

Luis Gonzales, Angel Soto, Gessinia Loya-Gonzalez, and Nubia Loya-Gonzalez were arrested and booked into Harris County Jail.

While detained, Gonzalez stated he was going to kill the deputy and was charged with retaliation with a bond at $7,500.

Soto was charged with Resisting Arrest and has a bond of $100.

Gessenia Gonzales-Loya and Nuvia Gonzales-Loya were charged with assault-security officer with a bond set at $7,500.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36, are suspects in the...
Amber Alert for Texas baby cancelled, back in CPS custody
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning
Bellmead water well stops working
“The timing couldn’t be worse”: Central Texas city announces restrictions after water well stops working
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify man killed in wreck over the weekend
Some drivers waited up to an hour, just to get their fill up.
Waco drivers fuel up for less than a dollar

Latest News

Monkeypox cases rising
McLennan County reports first case of monkeypox
Brain-eating amoebas flourish in warm, low bodies of water
Brain-eating amoeba with 99% fatality rate could be treated if detected early enough, Temple doctor says
George W. Bishop II, 44, of Muscatine is facing several charges of sexual assault and...
East Texas ex-deputy pleads guilty to using excessive force
Elm Mott Fire & Rescue is working to become McLennan County's first Emergency Services District...
Elm Mott Fire working to become McLennan County’s first Emergency Services District