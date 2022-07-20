Harris County teens arrested for assaulting security officer at waterpark

SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Harris County deputies have arrested four teens in connection to assaulting a security officer at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown Park.

A deputy were called on July 14 to the 21300 block of the North Freeway in reference to a disturbance of a group of people refusing to leave.

The deputy located the suspects and gave them verbal commands to leave the business, but they refused. The deputy attempted to detain one of the suspects but he physically resisted.

During the struggle, another suspect jumped on the deputy’s back. The security guards on scene attempted to assist the deputy when he was struck him on the head by a teen girl with a close fist. Another teen then bit the security guard’s left arm, according to authorities.

Luis Gonzales, Angel Soto, Gessinia Loya-Gonzalez, and Nubia Loya-Gonzalez were arrested and booked into Harris County Jail.

While detained, Gonzalez stated he was going to kill the deputy and was charged with retaliation with a bond at $7,500.

Soto was charged with Resisting Arrest and has a bond of $100.

Gessenia Gonzales-Loya and Nuvia Gonzales-Loya were charged with assault-security officer with a bond set at $7,500.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.