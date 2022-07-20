Advertisement

Houston teen chased by dog dies after being hit by pickup truck

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 16-year-old has died after being hit by a vehicle while being chased by a dog in Harris County.

Omar Ghawtah ,16, died on the scene following being hut by a by a white Chevy Silverado, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Ghawtah was being chased by a dog at approximately 10:47 p.m. July 19 in the 14100 block of Alief Clodine when he ran onto the roadway and was struck by the Chevy Silverado.

The driver of the truck did not stop and render assistance and fled the scene eastbound on Alief Clodine.

The truck is described as a 2007-2014 white Chevrolet Silverado.

The case remains under investigation.

