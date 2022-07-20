Keeping an eye on slight rain chances

Summer time heat continues to remain the major story across Central Texas, but we do have some low end rain chances in the forecast to end out the workweek. We are watching a front that will stall out to our north. That front will help to produce some scattered showers across North Texas on Thursday, with a few isolated showers possibly making down into the northern portions of Central Texas. More spotty rain is possible on Friday, mainly east of I-35.

Rain chances drop out of the forecast Saturday and Sunday and sunshine returning, but we’re also expecting the ridge of high pressure shift farther westward. Highs will still be in the triple-digits this weekend and next week as the high pulls farther away, but there will likely be some spots next week that stay in the double digits for highs! Highs will stay at or above 100° for most of us next week, but we may see some slight rain chances return to the forecast Wednesday through Saturday of next week.

