Advertisement

Park your motorcycle: Company says handlebar bolt can break

Over 9,300 of three-wheeled Rykers have been recalled because a handlebar bolt can break,...
Over 9,300 of three-wheeled Rykers have been recalled because a handlebar bolt can break, causing loss of steering and raising the risk of a crash.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The company that makes Can-Am Ryker motorcycles is warning people not to ride some of them because a handlebar bolt can break, causing loss of steering and raising the risk of a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out a statement about the warning on Wednesday for certain 2022 motorcycles made by Bombardier Recreational Products.

The company is recalling over 9,300 of the three-wheeled Rykers. In documents filed with the agency,

Bombardier reported that it had two reports of stem bolts that broke while the cycles were being ridden.

The company is recommending that the motorcycles be parked until repairs are made.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36, are suspects in the...
Amber Alert for Texas baby cancelled, back in CPS custody
Bellmead water well stops working
“The timing couldn’t be worse”: Central Texas city announces restrictions after water well stops working
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning
Some drivers waited up to an hour, just to get their fill up.
Waco drivers fuel up for less than a dollar
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify man killed in wreck over the weekend

Latest News

A white Nissan Versa was pulled out of the lake by police.
Nissan Versa found in Temple Lake Park by Temple Police
Freddy Fernandez sits with his fiancé, Vanessa Cruz, and their 8-month-old daughter, Mariana...
Scars of COVID persist for sickest survivors, their families
First phase nearly complete in Bell County homeless plan
First phase nearly complete in Bell County homeless plan
LEFT TO RIGHT: Justin Phillips, James Vanhouten, and Ricardo Chavez-Arriaga
Two additional arrests made in case of missing McGregor girls
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools looking to fire police chief after shooting