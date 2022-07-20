Rollover in Temple kills woman, critically injures two others

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A woman is dead and two others are in critical condition after a rollover involving two vehicles Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene near the 5100 block of S. General Bruce Drive at about 1:40 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed a vehicle with four passengers was traveling south on Interstate 35 when the crash occurred, police said.

A fourth passenger in the vehicle, a man, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

All of the individuals with injuries were taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital.

The people riding in the other vehicle involved in the wreck did not report injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

