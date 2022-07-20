Advertisement

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith arrested overnight

Mugshot of Ainias Smith from July 20, 2022.
Mugshot of Ainias Smith from July 20, 2022.(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested overnight Wednesday by Texas A&M University Police.

Smith is charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than two ounces. According to court documents, Smith was originally pulled over for speeding on University Drive just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. After a field sobriety test, officers found a loaded pistol and a single rolled joint in Smith’s vehicle.

Smith was expected to appear on behalf of the team at SEC Media Days in Atlanta this Thursday. Online records showed he had not yet posted bond on Wednesday morning.

