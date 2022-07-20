Two additional arrests made in case of missing McGregor girls

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - James Robert Vanhouten, the suspect arrested after two missing McGregor girls were located in Georgetown, has been charged trafficking in addition to the initial charge of harboring runaway minors.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced detectives with the Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit arrested two other men in the case.

Justin Anthony Phillips, 33, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga, 24, are both charged with harboring a runaway child. Phillips and Arriaga were arrested by detectives at their respective residences and booked into the McLennan County Jail.

Emiliee Solomon, 14, and Aysha Cross, 14, had been missing since June 28 and police initially said they did not meet Texas Department of Public Safety criteria for Amber Alerts. On Monday, July 4, however, an Amber Alert was issued for the girls after police were sent a screenshot - allegedly from Cross’ Snapchat story - with the message “help.”

Investigators pursued several leads that led them to a home in McGregor, then another residence in Bellmead, onto Belton in Bell County, back to McGregor and eventually to Vanhouten in Williamson County.

Vanhouten was arrested at his Georgetown residence after a brief standoff with McLennan County detectives and Georgetown Police Department Officers, the sheriff’s office said. He was booked into the Williamson County Jail on the new trafficking charge and will be transported to the McLennan County Jail within the next few days.

This investigation is not completed and it is expected there will be additional arrest warrants issued in the future.

“We are going to make these scumbags accountable for what they did to these young girls,” said Sheriff Parnell McNamara McLennan County, “There will be more charges and more arrests to come. We are not going to let up.”

