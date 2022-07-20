Advertisement

Vandals target Madison County business with racist, vulgar graffiti

vandalism at Horse Breakers Cafe in Midway, TX.
vandalism at Horse Breakers Cafe in Midway, TX.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MIDWAY, Texas (KBTX) -Horse Breakers Cafe in Midway prides itself on down-home southern cooking but what vandals did to the black-owned restaurant over the weekend was nowhere near what some would consider southern hospitality.

The barbecue and comfort food eatery on Highway 21 was targeted with racial slurs, explicit pictures, and slain terms that appeared to be directed toward law enforcement.

Business owners Marcus and Tametra Mathis say they never expected anything like this to happen.

“We’ve been vandalized and broke into before but not to this extent,” said Tametra. “It makes me feel horrible and disrespected.”

Community members that stopped by the restaurant Tuesday were shocked and disappointed with the person(s) responsible. They say the small town of just over 300 people is better than this.

“It’s sad. Like these are some of the sweetest people I know and for people to be doing this to their business is just not ok,” said Bridgett Scales.

“The community is not going tolerate it, we’re not gonna tolerate hate. That’s hate,” said Mary Carter. “That’s hate because of somebody’s skin color, that’s all it is. We all bleed red. There’s no sense in it. None at all!”

Despite the situation, the Mathis family says they won’t let this deter them from serving the community.

“It’s way more good people here and good families that believe in doing what’s right than it is the few little bad people.”

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the matter.

