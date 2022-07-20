Waco attorney charged in alleged sexual assault of a child arrested again after allegedly violating court order

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Attorney Adam Hoffman, charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child, was arrested a second time after he allegedly violated court orders and the conditions of his bond when neighbors spotted him getting out of a car with a child, according to an arrest warrant and affidavit obtained by KWTX.

The affidavit states Hoffman was ordered to stay away from children under 17 years old after he was released from jail pending trial.

According to latest arrest affidavit, a police sergeant confirmed the report made by neighbors and “saw the defendant in the residence of 10421 T Bury Lane with a child.”

“This was documented in (the sergeant’s) report and on a body worn camera,” the affidavit further states.

Authorities in Central Texas on Friday, June 24, arrested Hoffman on a warrant charging continuous sexual abuse of a young child under the age of 14, an arrest warrant states. At the time, his bond was set at $500,000.

A separate arrest affidavit claims Hoffman committed “two or more acts of sexual abuse against a child” in between April 20, 2019 and May 1, 2022.

The victim is a ten-year-old boy, the court document states, and the alleged sexual abuse was reported to authorities on May 11, 2022 when the victim told police Hoffman had been “performing sexual acts on him since he was about seven years old.”

The victim’s mother told police the victim would spend time at Hoffman’s residence in the 10400 block of T. Bury Lane in Waco, an affidavit states.

