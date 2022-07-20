Waco water conservation plan off to a good start

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Seven days in and the city of Waco is already seeing a decrease in the amount of daily water loss from lake Waco. This is a good sign.

The city is looking to reduce the daily amount of water loss by 5%.

According to Utility Services Director, Lisa Tyre, “It’s not a huge decrease but it does require, predominantly, people to water, use water outside a lot less than what they’re normally allowed to.”

Lake Waco currently sits at 69.3% capacity as of July 20 and loses nearly 100 million gallons of water daily to evaporation alone.

According to News 10′s Chief Meteorologist, Brady Taylor, since conservation efforts began, Lake Waco is retaining an extra 4.8 million gallons of water per day. That’s nearly the five percent increase the city is looking for.

“When we get the community to actually participate and do all of this, and our surrounding communities, it can have a meaningful impact,” said Tyre.

Tyre says it’s important for people to conserve early rather than late, highlighting the importance of keeping neighbors accountable during this time.

Along with neighborhood watch, the city will also be monitoring water usage through billing and consumption patterns.

Anyone found going against the conservation plan can expect a warning before a monetary fine.

“We’ve had really good compliance with this. If you drive around town, you’re not seeing everyone watering in the middle of the day. I think overall people are stepping up and doing their part,” said Tyre, commending those following the conservation plan.

Hoping the lake level will rise to 455 by next month, Tyre says it doesn’t look promising based on continued heat predictions. It currently sits at 454.42.

City officials are looking to stay in stage two for as long as they can but say stage 3 is a consideration.

