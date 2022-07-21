Advertisement

10 Things to do in Central Texas This Weekend: July 23-24

By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Jul. 21, 2022
CENTRAL TEXAS (KWTX) - KWTX is helping you fill your social calendar this weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas!

The lineup is set with more than 120 films screening in the Deep in The Heart Film Festival on July 21-24 at the Waco Hippodrome. It’s a celebration with films from all over the world and gives the community a chance to interact with filmmakers in educational and networking sessions.

Enjoy a potluck meal at Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove Saturday to celebrate the 78th Guam Liberation event. The Chamorro Association of Central Texas is hoping for a big turnout since the pandemic prevented them from holding this event for the last two years. 

Tap into your creative side at the Mayborn Museum Saturday for “Tinker Time.” The program is free with the cost of admission to work with new tools, materials and ideas to design and redesign something new.

The Mermaid Capital of Texas is hosting tours Saturday on its historic glass bottom boat. Reserve spots online at to enjoy a 30-minte tour with Temple Parks and Recreation. Organizers encourage you to grab a bite to eat at one of the many cafe’s on the square.

Don’t forget to look up this weekend! You can reserve a spot for a “Star Party” at Waco Mammoth National Monument Saturday night. A local dark sky expert will guide the group. Be sure to grab your spot online right here.

A central Texas favorite returns to Salado on Saturday. The 29th annual performance of Salado Legends offers dinner and a show at the Tablerock Ampitheater. 

Go back in time on Broadway with performances of “Guys and Dolls” at the Temple Civic Theatre all weekend.

Pack up the golf clubs to head to Gatesville for the Chamber of Commerce golf tournament at the Gatesville Country Club.

Floating Mercado showcases local businesses at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. There will be food and drinks Sunday afternoon from 12-3pm. 

The first Skellington Night Market of the year offers a spooky experience Sunday evening at Skellington Curiosities in Waco with more than 30 vendors, artists, live music, food and psychic readings. 

Have a great weekend from all of us at KWTX!

Jillian's Thursday Fastcast