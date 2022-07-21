Advertisement

Anchorage police investigating officer-involved shooting

Anchorage police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Centennial Park.
By Tim Rockey and Kristen Durand
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Centennial Park.

Officers reported a shooting at 8400 Starview Drive at 8:55 p.m., which is inside the boundary of the Centennial Park campground.

“A heavy police presence will be in the area for several hours as the investigation continues,” police wrote. “There are no road closures at this time. Please avoid the area and follow officer’s instructions if you need to be in the vicinity.”

According to a community alert, two officers were conducting a security check at the campground when they came across a man they say was a suspect of an earlier eluding. At some point during the exchange, the suspect pulled out a gun and shots were fired, according to APD.

Police say both officers were involved in the shooting. One officer and the suspect were both sent to a local hospital was injuries, but are both expected to survive. The other officer was uninjured. According to the alert, the suspect was shot multiple times.

The Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions will review the officers’ use of force, and determine whether or not it was justified, before it is reviewed by the department’s internal affairs to check for policy violations. The public will be able to review the OSP report after it is completed.

Per department policy, the officers will be placed on four days of administrative leave. Their names will not be released until 72 hours after the shooting.

At this time, no charges have been filed but are expected in the near future.

Anchorage Police Department Chief Michael Kerle held a brief press conference Wednesday night to address the shooting.

Earlier Wednesday, a fifth bear was shot near the campground.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Editors note: This story has been updated with additional information from police.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36, are suspects in the...
Amber Alert for Texas baby cancelled, back in CPS custody
Bellmead water well stops working
“The timing couldn’t be worse”: Central Texas city announces restrictions after water well stops working
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify man killed in wreck over the weekend
Some drivers waited up to an hour, just to get their fill up.
Waco drivers fuel up for less than a dollar

Latest News

Chapel Park Elementary added new locks to renovated schools.
Midway ISD’s new elementary school discusses safety features added to the freshly renovated school
Evora Sykes, left, and Evette Townsend arrange Sykes' belongings on the front porch of her home...
A neighborhood’s new anti-Section 8 rules will push many Black residents out of a North Texas suburb
FILE - Fire truck
Explosion blows out part of home in North Texas
fastcast
Another Hot One, But There Are Some Rain Chances!
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party