Anchorage police investigating officer-involved shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Centennial Park.

Officers reported a shooting at 8400 Starview Drive at 8:55 p.m., which is inside the boundary of the Centennial Park campground.

“A heavy police presence will be in the area for several hours as the investigation continues,” police wrote. “There are no road closures at this time. Please avoid the area and follow officer’s instructions if you need to be in the vicinity.”

According to a community alert, two officers were conducting a security check at the campground when they came across a man they say was a suspect of an earlier eluding. At some point during the exchange, the suspect pulled out a gun and shots were fired, according to APD.

Police say both officers were involved in the shooting. One officer and the suspect were both sent to a local hospital was injuries, but are both expected to survive. The other officer was uninjured. According to the alert, the suspect was shot multiple times.

The Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions will review the officers’ use of force, and determine whether or not it was justified, before it is reviewed by the department’s internal affairs to check for policy violations. The public will be able to review the OSP report after it is completed.

Per department policy, the officers will be placed on four days of administrative leave. Their names will not be released until 72 hours after the shooting.

At this time, no charges have been filed but are expected in the near future.

Anchorage Police Department Chief Michael Kerle held a brief press conference Wednesday night to address the shooting.

Earlier Wednesday, a fifth bear was shot near the campground.

Editors note: This story has been updated with additional information from police.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.