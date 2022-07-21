Advertisement

Chalk Mountain Fire has burned more than 6,700 acres and is only 10 percent contained

Chalk Mountain Fire
Chalk Mountain Fire(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOMERVELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) -The Chalk Mountain Fire has burned more than 6,700 acres near Glen Rose and is only 10 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Fire Service.

The Somervell Sheriff’s Office recommended residents north of 67 and west of 56 evacuate on July 18. The Somervell County Expo Center is open and available for residents affected by the fire with food and sleeping arrangements.

FM 205 from CR 1008 to FM 51 is currently closed due to fire activity in the area. CR1004, CR1005, and CR1008 from FM205 to CR1007 are also closed.

Chalk Mountain Fire
Chalk Mountain Fire(Texas A&M Fire Service)

“A reduction in fire behavior along with successful aerial support yesterday allowed crews time to focus on constructing line on both the west and east flanks of the fire.,” said Texas A&M Fire service.

A line has been completed from the fire’s southern tip up along the fire’s edges to FM 205.

In timbered areas, the fire has been spotting up to 200 yards past the fire perimeter, with the fire moving up to a half mile an hour. In lighter fuels, such as grass and juniper, the fire has been moving about a mile and a half an hour.

