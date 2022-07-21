Detective recovers $482,000 scammed from couple who were trying to buy a home
SAN JOSE, Calif. (Gray News) – A detective in California recovered $482,000 that was scammed from a couple last month, according to officials.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect impersonated a title company and successfully obtained a wire transfer from the victims as they were in the process of buying a new home.
When the victims realized they were defrauded, they immediately contacted their bank and law enforcement.
The sheriff’s office said after a thorough investigation and working with multiple financial institutions to try to intercept the wire transfer, Detective Matt Newton successfully recovered all the $482,000 that was scammed from the couple.
The sheriff’s office is commending Newton’s outstanding work.
