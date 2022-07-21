DNA Doe Project, Texas sheriff’s office work together to identify Jane Doe from 2002

GLADEWATER, Texas (KWTX) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and the DNA Doe Project identified partial skeletal remains located by construction workers off Highway 135 in Gregg County 20 years ago.

Pamela Young, of Arlington, died approximately two years before her partial skeleton was found, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner determined she had an unrepaired cleft palate.

Despite this clue about her identity, investigators soon ran out of leads and the case went cold.

Early in 2020, Lieutenant Eddie Hope reached out to the DNA Doe Project to begin the process of using investigative genetic genealogy to identify Young, known as Gregg County Jane Doe 2002.

A DNA profile was developed from a molar and was uploaded to GEDmatch Pro, a database that allows law enforcement to compare DNA profiles of Jane and John Doe unidentified remains to those of people who have uploaded their profiles to the public side of the database at GEDmatch.com.

According to investigators, it took almost two years for the experienced volunteers from the DNA Doe Project to narrow down the family tree to identify Pamela Young.

A DNA sample from her daughter confirmed the identification.

After a case review was conducted by another team from the DNA Doe Project, team members working on Gregg County Jane Doe were able to use the mitochondrial DNA haplogroup to significantly narrow their focus and ultimately identify Young.

