Firefighters battling grass fires along Highway 39 in Madison County

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of fires burning along FM 39 in Madison County between North Zulch and Iola.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is approximately 100 acres in size near Waller Road and is burning through thick and harsh terrain.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is 50% contained as of 10:00 p.m.

Firefighters from North Zulch, Iola, Normangee, Bedias, Madisonville, Midway, Brazos County, and the Texas A&M Forestry Service are on scene.

Several grass fires have been reported along Hwy 39 in Madison & Grimes Counties. Smoke is restricting visibility for motorists.

Madisonville, North Zulch, Iola, Bedias, & Midway fire departments are responding



📸C Colburn pic.twitter.com/9fhdDPRruS — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) July 21, 2022

