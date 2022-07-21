Advertisement

A ‘Grand for a Gun’: Waco Crime Stoppers launches new program to get illegal guns off the streets

File Photo
File Photo(Pixabay via MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Crime Stoppers has launched a new program named a “Grand for a Gun” with the goal of motivating residents to help police seize illegal guns in the community.

The program is offering rewards up to $1,000 for information leading to a successful seizure of an illegal firearm.

This is the first time in Waco Crime Stoppers history that rewards will be given for anonymous tips that lead to the confiscation of illegal firearms.

You can make an anonymous tip online at www.wacocrimestoppers.org.

You can also submit tips via:

Mobile App: P3Tips

Hotline: 254-753-4357

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36, are suspects in the...
Amber Alert for Texas baby cancelled, back in CPS custody
Bellmead water well stops working
“The timing couldn’t be worse”: Central Texas city announces restrictions after water well stops working
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify man killed in wreck over the weekend
Some drivers waited up to an hour, just to get their fill up.
Waco drivers fuel up for less than a dollar

Latest News

Ardra Robinson, 31, is charged with murder
Grand jury indicts Waco woman accused of shooting boyfriend point-blank outside plasma donation office
8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Cassandra Bower, 37, of Dallas, Texas
Hamilton County Methamphetamine Indictments
Amerie Jo Garza, a girl killed by Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary (left), and Adriana...
‘You have no right to judge my son’: Mother of Uvalde gunman retorts after she is confronted by victim’s family