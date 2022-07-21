A ‘Grand for a Gun’: Waco Crime Stoppers launches new program to get illegal guns off the streets

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Crime Stoppers has launched a new program named a “Grand for a Gun” with the goal of motivating residents to help police seize illegal guns in the community.

The program is offering rewards up to $1,000 for information leading to a successful seizure of an illegal firearm.

This is the first time in Waco Crime Stoppers history that rewards will be given for anonymous tips that lead to the confiscation of illegal firearms.

You can make an anonymous tip online at www.wacocrimestoppers.org.

You can also submit tips via:

Mobile App: P3Tips

Hotline: 254-753-4357

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.