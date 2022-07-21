Grand jury indicts Waco woman accused of shooting boyfriend point-blank outside plasma donation office

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco woman who police say stood over her boyfriend and shot him multiple times as he was lying on the ground and pleading for his life was indicted Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Ardra Robinson, 32, on a murder charge in the May 17 shooting death of 38-year-old John Wesley Perry III in a parking lot in the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard.

The violent incident was captured on video and police reports say that Robinson told police she and Robinson were arguing and that she admitted shooting him with a revolver.

Robinson’s attorney, Jonathan Sibley, said he is not surprised the indictment was handed down.

“We will review the indictment when it becomes available and we will move forward from there,” Sibley said.

According to affidavits for arrest and search warrants issued in the case, police were called to the Octapharma Plasma office on Bosque Boulevard on a report that a man was shot. When officers arrived, they found Perry lying in the parking lot.

They reviewed video footage and saw Pery waiting in the business for several minutes before a woman, later identified as Robinson, pulled up in front of the business in a maroon Mercury and went inside. She appears to check in on a kiosk about 8:23 a.m., the affidavits state.

“The female appears to converse with the victim, and they both exit the business,” according to the affidavits.

Perry and Robinson get into the car, and Perry is seen on video a few minutes later exiting the car, the records state.

“There appears to be a brief altercation as the male exits the vehicle, and he falls to the ground,” the affidavits indicate.

Robinson gets out of the car and “stands near where the male victim is on the ground for several seconds,” reports state. “She then appears to point a handgun at the victim and shoot at him as he lays on the ground. The female gets back in to the vehicle and flees the scene.”

A witness told police he heard Pery yelling, “No, No, No,” as he was shot. He also reported hearing several shots fired during the incident.

An officer spotted Robinson in the Mercury on Waco Drive and she was jailed under $500,000 bond.

“She admitted that she shot the victim several times,” the affidavits state. “She admitted that she saw what the victim looked like on the ground after she shot him, and she admitted she knew he was dead when she left the scene.”

Sibley sought to have Robinson’s bond reduced during a hearing June 2. However, 19th State District Judge Thomas West denied the motion.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.