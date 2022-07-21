Houston police search for missing disabled mother and son

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing mother and her son.

Samanda “Sandra” Ramos, 39, and her son Brandon Ramos,7, were last seen around 9 p.m. July 20 in the 800 block of E. Rittenhouse Street.

She is non-verbal and in a wheelchair, according to police.

Ramos is described as 5 feet and 6 inches, 160 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a blue fedora.

Her son is described as 4 feet tall, 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is to call the HPD missing persons desk at 832-394-1840 or patrol at 713-884-3131.

