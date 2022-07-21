Advertisement

It’s Hot.......Again, But A Few Rain Chances Coming Soon

We’ve got another hot day in store for us, with a warm and muggy start this morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 70’s as you drive into work, with dew po
By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve got another hot day in store for us, with a warm and muggy start this morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 70′s as you drive into work, with dew points in the low to even mid 70′s. After sunrise we heat into the mid 90′s at lunchtime, with highs between 102°-105° this afternoon. Heat Indices shouldn’t be much of an issue, as dew points will drop a decent amount in the afternoon.

Friday we’ll be a couple of degrees cooler as partly cloudy skies will be seen! This is because a few spotty showers will be possible east of I-35 during the evening, and we also get another spotty rain chance Saturday evening as well. However, after Saturday the dangerous heat returns as we’re expected to be back around 105° Sunday afternoon.

Rain chances not looking good next week, but we could see highs below 105° for quite a few days.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36, are suspects in the...
Amber Alert for Texas baby cancelled, back in CPS custody
Bellmead water well stops working
“The timing couldn’t be worse”: Central Texas city announces restrictions after water well stops working
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify man killed in wreck over the weekend
Some drivers waited up to an hour, just to get their fill up.
Waco drivers fuel up for less than a dollar

Latest News

FastCast
Keeping an eye on slight rain chances
KWTX Fastcast Images
Great news! High temperature are finally dropping (a little...)
Sean's Wednesday Fastcast
FastCast
Extreme heat holds on for Wednesday