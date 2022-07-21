Advertisement

Man struck, killed while walking across Highway 190 in Copperas Cove

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove Police Department officers are investigating a traffic collision that resulted in the death of Sergio Valencia-Manzo, 63, a pedestrian in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.

The collision happened shortly before 12 p.m. on July 21.

The initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2016 Jeep Liberty was traveling east on East Business Highway 190 and struck Valencia-Manzo, a pedestrian walking north across East Business Highway 190.

The pedestrian suffered severe injuries and was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center by Copperas Cove EMS.

He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

The Criminal Investigations Division and the Traffic Division are investigating the incident.

Police did not say whether the driver of the Jeep will be charged.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36, are suspects in the...
Amber Alert for Texas baby cancelled, back in CPS custody
Bellmead water well stops working
“The timing couldn’t be worse”: Central Texas city announces restrictions after water well stops working
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify man killed in wreck over the weekend
Some drivers waited up to an hour, just to get their fill up.
Waco drivers fuel up for less than a dollar

Latest News

Jillian's Thursday Fastcast
File Photo
A ‘Grand for a Gun’: Waco Crime Stoppers launches new program to get illegal guns off the streets
Ardra Robinson, 31, is charged with murder
Grand jury indicts Waco woman accused of shooting boyfriend point-blank outside plasma donation office
8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges