Man struck, killed while walking across Highway 190 in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove Police Department officers are investigating a traffic collision that resulted in the death of Sergio Valencia-Manzo, 63, a pedestrian in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.

The collision happened shortly before 12 p.m. on July 21.

The initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2016 Jeep Liberty was traveling east on East Business Highway 190 and struck Valencia-Manzo, a pedestrian walking north across East Business Highway 190.

The pedestrian suffered severe injuries and was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center by Copperas Cove EMS.

He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

The Criminal Investigations Division and the Traffic Division are investigating the incident.

Police did not say whether the driver of the Jeep will be charged.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.