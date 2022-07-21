Some clouds move in to help lower our temperatures... a little

Another hot and humid day taking place across Central Texas. We’re monitoring rain activity to our north, closer to I-20 Thursday afternoon. If this activity holds together we may see some rain in our northern areas before the day ends.

Temperatures to close out the work week look to lower a few degrees as more mid and high cloud coverage hangs around our area. High temperatures Friday will reach into the upper 90s to low 100s across Central Texas. High humidity can still be expected, which leaves our area with feels-like temperatures around 100° to 105° Friday. Stay cool out there!

There is a tiny bit of good news as we end the work week. We’re monitoring isolated rain chances for the afternoon and evening hours Friday for mainly areas to the east of I-35. Rain totals, if any, will remain very light.

Heading into the weekend, rain chances still do not look good for Central Texas. We’ll monitor showers and storms along the Gulf Coast. Some of this activity may try to move into our eastern and southeastern areas Saturday afternoon and evening.

Outside of those small rain chances, you can also expect to see hot temperatures remain in our area for the weekend. Highs Saturday look to be in the upper 90s to low 100s as some clouds may hang out across Central Texas. Temperatures soar back up closer to 105° Sunday afternoon as lots of sunshine returns.

The area of high pressure out west that has been dominating our weather keeping us extremely hot and dry may finally weaken and move east of our area into next work week. If this system weakens and moves further away from our area we will begin to see our temperatures drop below 105. This may also allow for some weak disturbances to move in and could potentially bring back some rain late in the week. We’ll watch this closely and keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.