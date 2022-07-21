Advertisement

Temple Police identify body found in lake hours after car pulled out of water at Temple Lake Park

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Kristian Garcia Cruz,30, has been identified as the man who’s body divers recovered Wednesday afternoon hours after the Temple Police Department pulled a white Nissan Versa out of the water at Temple Lake Park.

Authorities and EMS responded to the call shortly after 9 a.m. and recovered the vehicle around 11:30 a.m. According to police, divers from Temple Fire and Rescue did not initially locate anyone under water in the surrounding area.

“During the investigation, Temple Police were notified that the owner of the vehicle had not been heard from for several hours,” police said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Temple Police Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife used a sonar scanner to survey a larger area of the lake. During this search, officers located and retrieved a deceased male that was submerged under water.”

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36, are suspects in the...
Amber Alert for Texas baby cancelled, back in CPS custody
Bellmead water well stops working
“The timing couldn’t be worse”: Central Texas city announces restrictions after water well stops working
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify man killed in wreck over the weekend
Some drivers waited up to an hour, just to get their fill up.
Waco drivers fuel up for less than a dollar

Latest News

FILE - Fire truck
Explosion blows out part of home in North Texas
Woman’s remains discovered off Highway 135 identified as Pamela Darlene Young
DNA Doe Project and Gregg County Sheriff’s Office identify Jane Doe from 2002
File Graphic (KWTX)
Temple police identify woman killed in rollover crash
Midway ISD’s new elementary school discusses safety features
MIDWAY ISD NEW SCHOOL