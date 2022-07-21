Temple police identify woman killed in rollover crash

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department identified the woman killed in a rollover Wednesday as Tonya Tate, 62.

Two other women critically injured in the wreck are both 33-years-old. A 23-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

All three were riding in the car with Tate and no one was wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck, police said.

Officers responded to the scene near the 5100 block of S. General Bruce Drive at about 1:40 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed a vehicle with the four passengers was traveling south on Interstate 35 when they collided with another vehicle.

The people riding in the other vehicle involved in the wreck did not report injuries, police said.

The investigation continues. Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

