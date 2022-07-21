‘You have no right to judge my son’: Mother of Uvalde gunman retorts after she is confronted by victim’s family

UVALDE, Texas (KWTX) - New footage obtained by CNN and Telemundo shows the family of Amerie Jo Garza, a girl killed at Robb Elementary School, confronting the mother of the gunman.

The mother retorts they have no right to judge her son, but says she understands her son was a “coward.” The exchange happened as a Telemundo news crew was walking with the mother, Adriana Martinez, following a meeting Tuesday night for students in the small town.

“I’m sorry. You have no right to judge my son! No, you don’t. No, you don’t! No! May God forgive y’all,” Martinez shouts.

“I know my son was a coward. You don’t think I know that? I know! You don’t think I’m carrying all that with me? You don’t think I don’t know? I know! And I’m sorry!”

The gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at the school on May 24. Ramos was shot and killed by a SWAT-like Border Patrol team.

