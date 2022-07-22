Advertisement

2 children killed after tree falls on home in Alabama

3-year-old, 3-month-old killed after tree falls on Birmingham home
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say two children were killed after a tree fell onto a home on Thursday.

Authorities said the two children who died were 3 years old and 3 months old. An 11-year-old has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities also say an adult woman was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital, and has been reported as conscious and talking.

Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said another woman was trapped inside of the home but was rescued.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify man killed in wreck over the weekend
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown
Authorities in Texas say Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36, are suspects in the...
Amber Alert for Texas baby cancelled, back in CPS custody

Latest News

Video shows Sen. Josh Hawley fleeing the mob, hours after he pumped his first in the air to...
Sen. Hawley shown running from mob in Jan. 6 clip
FILE - Former MLB and NFL player Bo Jackson, watches Auburn and Clemson practice before an NCAA...
Touched by Uvalde, Bo Jackson donated to pay for funerals
Local authorities say seven missiles hit the the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine overnight.
School in east Ukraine hit by Russian strike, bodies found
FASTCAST
A Tad Cooler Today AND Spotty Rain Chances!