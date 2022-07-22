Advertisement

AMBER ALERT issued for 11-year-old abducted in the Houston area

Imani Stephens, 11, was abducted by Daniel Diaz, 28, in a newer model of a gray pick up truck...
Imani Stephens, 11, was abducted by Daniel Diaz, 28, in a newer model of a gray pick up truck with Texas plates.(Missouri City Police)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued by the Missouri City Police Department for the abduction of an 11-year-old girl.

Imani Stephens, 11, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 22 in the 3700 Block of Dry Creek Drive.

She was abducted by Daniel Diaz, 28, in a newer model of a gray pick up truck with Texas plates, according to police.

Stephens is described as a Black girl who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 111 pounds with brown eyes and black hair who was last seen wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black striped red letters, multicolored sweatpants and crocks. She also has scars on both wrists.

Diaz is described as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 254 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is to call 9-1-1 or the Missouri City Police Department at (281) 403-8700 to report information.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify man killed in wreck over the weekend
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown
Authorities in Texas say Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36, are suspects in the...
Amber Alert for Texas baby cancelled, back in CPS custody

Latest News

FASTCAST
A Tad Cooler Today AND Spotty Rain Chances!
A Lometa-area resident holds up a glass of tap water. The water distributor Corix is aware of...
‘Community if fed up’: Lometa residents still uneasy about state of water system
Taqueria Mexico
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.21.22
10 Things in Central Texas This Weekend
10 Things to do in Central Texas This Weekend: July 23-24