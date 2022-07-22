Bank Jugging and trailer theft crimes increase in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is seeing an increase in bank jugging and trailer theft.

Bank Jugging is a scheme where offenders will park outside of banks and watch as bank customers come in and out.

After following the bank customer to another location, they will break into the vehicle and take the money or other valuables.

In the last week, there has been four confirmed bank jugging incidents at local Chase and Bank of America establishments.

Police ask residents to be aware of their surroundings to prevent from becoming victim.

Trailer thefts have increased in the last two months since they are very easy to steal if not stored and secured properly.

The public is asked to park the trailer behind a locked fence with a trailer lock. Etch in a VIN onto multiple places of the trailer and document where and what that VIN is.

Even if the trailer is attached to a vehicle, it is still susceptible to being stolen, and police advise taking all necessary precautions to keep their trailer safe.

Trailers are hard to track when stolen, taking photos can help identify them if taken.

To report a crime please call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500. Be safe, be smart, be proactive.

