Built on a Name: Waco’s Paul Tyson field

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Often stadiums are named after people and at first communities are familiar, but years later their name might remain on the stadium while their story and legacy starts to fade.

We’re trying to tell those stories. This week we’re featuring Waco’s Paul Tyson field, named after coach Paul Tyson.

In the Roaring Twenties, Tyson led the Waco High Tigers to four state championships and a mythical national championship.

