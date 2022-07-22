Advertisement

California woman arrested for impersonating nurse in attempted abduction of newborn

Jesenea Miron, 23,
Jesenea Miron, 23,(Riverside County Sheriff)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KWTX) - A woman has been arrested for impersonating a nurse at a hospital to take a newborn baby in Southern California.

Jesenea Miron, 23, has been charged with child stealing and is being held on a $100,000,000 bond at the Robert Presley Detention Center.

Authorities were called at 10:30 a.m. July 14 at the Riverside University Health System - Medical Center of an individual impersonating a nurse on campus.

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies learned Miron entered the hospital posing as a newly hired nurse and gained access to a medical unit where newborn infants were present. She entered a patient’s hospital room and identified herself as a nurse. While inside the patient’s room, she attempted to take their newborn infant.

Miron also entered a different patient’s room in the unit where she took a mother’s newborn baby and and offered to take the infant to a medical appointment. The mother declined and Miron left the room without the baby.

The suspect was confronted by hospital staff, who then notified security.

Miron fled the location before she was able to be apprehended by hospital security or law enforcement.

As a result of this investigation, an additional charge of kidnapping was submitted to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

Riverside University Health System CEO Jennifer Cruikshank said in a statement to CNN that hospital personnel are working with the sheriff’s department to investigate how Miron accessed the hospital room and was able to interact with the patient’s family.

“Riverside University Health System - Medical Center has multiple layers of security to protect the safety and well-being of patients and staff, and we’re thankful those systems and our vigilant staff were able to thwart this suspect,” Cruikshank said.

