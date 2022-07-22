Advertisement

Central Texas teen turns passion for baking into a thriving business

By Julie Hays
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A local teenager has turned her passion for baking into big business.

Riley Walker, 15, of Lorena, is the owner of Riley’s Cookie Co., a business offering decorated sugar cookies which she started when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shutdown in 2020.

Riley is now selling five to ten dozen cookies per week out of her home.

“I’ve always wanted to learn how to make decorated sugar cookies,” Riley said.

“During the shelter in place, I decided to teach myself how to make them.”

Riley Walker
Riley Walker(Courtesy Photos)

Riley has always been gifted with beautiful handwriting and a knack for drawing and baking, a passion she got from her mom and grandmother.

She decorates each cookie by hand, with the help of a small projector, and the outcome has left customers clamoring for more.

Lorena resident Corey Pitts enjoyed some of Riley’s creations she made for the Lorena state championship football team this past year.  He said they truly are the best.

Riley with her mother, Maureen
Riley with her mother, Maureen(Courtesy Photos)

“They are outstanding and no clue how she makes them so pretty,” Pitts said.

“I get to use my God given talent to bless other people,” Riley said. “I think one of the reasons I’ve been so successful is because I have such a great family, group of friends and such an amazing community.”

Riley’s creations are endless.  She’s baked everything from personalized baseballs and footballs to baby shower rattles and bows, Easter crosses, birthday themed cookies of all kinds and rainbows.

Riley Walker
Riley Walker(Courtesy Photo)

If you have an idea, Riley can bake and make it.

“I love getting to make these cookies because I just get to be part of someone’s special day and event,” she said.

Riley makes the cookies in her home and offers pickup only. She hopes to one day have a storefront.  The cookies are $48 a dozen.

You can order cookies by finding Riley on Instagram of Facebook at Riley’s Cookie Co.

Riley with her family, including her mother, Maureen, and her father, Greg.
Riley with her family, including her mother, Maureen, and her father, Greg.(Courtesy Photos)

In addition to baking, Riley will stay busy this upcoming school year at Lorena High

School as a football student trainer and a stage manager for theatre.

She hopes to always use her love of baking for some kind of a job in the future.

